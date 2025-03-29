UGC NET December 2024 certificates are out — follow these steps to download yours

Candidates who cleared the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the December 2024 session can now download their official certificates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced.

As The Times of India reports, the e-certificates are now live on the UGC NET portal — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. These documents are essential for those aiming to pursue academic or research careers in India, as they serve as proof of qualification for the roles of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

To download the certificate, eligible candidates must:

Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the link labelled “UGC NET December 2024 Certificates” Log in using their Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin (if prompted)

Once logged in, the certificate — displaying key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, and issue date — will be available for download in PDF format. As highlighted by The Times of India, candidates are advised to verify all details before saving the file. A printout is also recommended for future academic or employment-related submissions.

It is important to note that while the Assistant Professor certificate is valid for a lifetime, the JRF certificate has a validity of three years from the date of issue.

In case of technical issues or difficulties in accessing the certificate, candidates may write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The direct link to download the certificate is: https://ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in/certificate/index

Candidates should also keep an eye on the official portal for any further updates or announcements from the NTA.