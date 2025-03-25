Over 50% of employees unsatisfied with current work-life balance. The reasons might surprise you

According to a report released on Monday, March 24, the majority of surveyed employees are dissatisfied with their existing work-life balance, owing primarily to a lack of flexibility in work hours.

As per the report, released by staffing and Human Resources solutions provider Genius Consultants, 52 per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with how they manage personal and professional responsibilities, while only 36 per cent are satisfied with their current work-life balance.

The research is based on a survey of 2,763 employees from various sectors, The Tribune reports.

Furthermore, 40 per cent of employees believe their employers do not provide adequate flexibility, such as remote work or flexible hours, to accommodate personal commitments.

A staggering 79 per cent of employees believe that work-related stress has a detrimental impact on their personal lives, highlighting the critical need for organisations to manage workplace stress through better policies and support systems.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent say their employers provide adequate flexibility, while 10 per cent are unclear, showing a growing desire for adaptable work models in Indian corporations, the report said.

Regarding professional advancement, 47 per cent of respondents felt that their employers do not provide appropriate prospects for promotion.

According to the research, more than 89 per cent of respondents believe that if employers prioritise employee wellness and mental health programmes, they will be more satisfied at work.

When asked if their salary are fair in comparison to the time and effort they put into their professions, 68 per cent of employees believe they are under-compensated, which leads to job unhappiness, according to the report.