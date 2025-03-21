Job market struggles: This Yale graduate faces unemployment; documents ordeal on IG

The job market today is a tough place, with a noticeable shortage of opportunities.
You might think that a degree from an Ivy League school — like Yale, Harvard, or Princeton — would open doors to a bright career. But that’s not always the case anymore.
The story of Jacob Cramer, a Yale graduate, shows just how harsh things can get, even for those with top-tier credentials.
Who is this Yale graduate?
Jacob Cramer is a Yale University alum, part of the prestigious Ivy League, a group of eight elite schools in the Northeastern US known for their academic rigour and selectivity.
Hailing from Ohio, Jacob graduated from Yale at the age of 21 with an impressive range of studies under his belt, including engineering, finance, economics, English, journalism, psychology, philosophy, math, and computer science.
After Yale, he earned a Fulbright scholarship and moved to Spain to teach English. At 23, he even published a children’s picture book, Grandma’s Letter Exchange. On paper, his resume shines. But the job market hasn’t been kind to him.
A stark example of a job crisis
Now 24, Jacob has been unemployed for three years and is back living with his parents in Ohio. He’s applied to over 500 jobs and faced rejection after rejection.
In one Instagram post, he wrote, “No one tells you ‘bright futures’ come with yellow overhead lights at your parents’ house.”
In another, he shared his frustration: “I’m trying to find my way but just got ghosted from another company. Can someone please explain how I’m supposed to transition from this to a real job?”
Via Instagram (@jacobgetajob), he documents this struggle with a mix of humour and honesty, resonating with others facing similar challenges.