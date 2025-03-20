Tenali family in grief as tornado claims two young lives in the US

A powerful tornado in the United States (US) has left a Telugu-origin family from Tenali, Guntur district, in deep sorrow.

Two young boys lost their lives when a massive tree collapsed onto their home during the storm.

According to family members in Tenali, the victims were the sons of Sharon and Nathaniel Lewiskia, who had settled in Brevard, USA, after their marriage in 2007. Sharon is the daughter of late Gaddam Thomas, a well-known figure in Tenali. The couple had three children, two sons and a daughter, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Sunday, a violent tornado struck their neighbourhood, causing a large tree to crash into their residence.

Josiah (13) and Joshua (11), who were asleep in one of the rooms, were tragically crushed to death. Fortunately, the rest of the family members, who were in another room, survived.

The heartbreaking news reached Tenali, leaving the children's grandmother, Mary Grace Thomas, uncle Thomas Junior, and other relatives in shock and grief. They left for the US to console the bereaved parents.

The family, which usually visited Tenali during June and July, had also come last year and was expected to visit again this year before this tragedy struck. The incident has left their loved ones mourning an unimaginable loss, according to the report by The New Indian Express.