“Fluency in German, technical expertise a must”: Indian MBA graduate shares job market realities in Germany

According to a Reddit user who relocated to Germany in 2022 for an MBA (Masters of Business Administration), proficiency in German and specialised technical skills are crucial for landing a job in the country.

The user provided observations about the job market experiences of their 40-person cohort after finishing their programme, shedding light on the difficulties international students encounter.

This individual, an Indian with a BTech (Bachelor of Technology) degree and seven years of professional experience, completed a one-year MBA at one of Germany’s top three business schools. Their cohort was a diverse group, consisting of 20 Indians, several students from China and Vietnam, a handful from South America, and only one German student, Business Today reports.

He added that 30 out of 40 students secured jobs after graduation. However, he noted a clear pattern emerging in terms of who found employment with relative ease and who struggled.

“The ones who knew German (and when I say knew German… I’m talking about absolute proficiency in German) had absolutely no problems,” the user stressed.

They added that many graduates also found switching domains difficult. “Almost everyone went back to the industry that they were working for in their home countries. No one was really able to switch industries even though most wanted to,” they explained.

Graduates with competence in high-demand industries like finance and supply chain management had an easier time finding jobs, according to the user. However, those with backgrounds in marketing and product management had a more difficult time finding work.

The post emphasises the value of meaningful job experience in sought-after roles, as seen by the cohort's diverse outcomes. Students saw that those with specific, in-demand talents were frequently better positioned in the competitive job market, emphasising the importance of deliberate career planning.