Karnataka launches 'Beyond Screens ' digital detox initiative to tackle digital addiction

India's first industry-led digital detox initiative 'Beyond Screens' was launched in Karnataka to promote responsible gaming and digital consumption by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT), and Science and Technology, in collaboration with the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF).

The initiative aims to combat digital dependency by encouraging balanced technology use and addressing the challenge of digital addiction, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced the initiative during GAFX 2025 (Games, Animation and Visual Effects), and on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Beyond Screens' digital detox centre and official website. The initiative was developed with Kahamind Healthcare.

The centre will serve as a dedicated hub for resources, counselling and intervention programmes for healthier digital habits.

According to a release, 'Beyond Screens' will help individuals struggling with digital addiction. With a strong focus on education, support and empowerment, it aims to provide solutions through short, medium, and long-term programmes. Key goals include raising awareness on excessive digital use and its impact, supporting individuals achieve healthier digital habits and developing strategies to address the issue at the individual and community levels.

"As a firm believer in balance in our digital lives, I always say, 'sunlight before screen light'. 'Beyond Screens' is our commitment to promote responsible digital consumption and ensure the well-being of our citizens. The initiative will address the often-ignored challenges of digital addiction by providing structured support, raising awareness and integrating digital wellness into mainstream healthcare," Kharge said.

Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, stated, "As the oldest and largest industry body for online gaming in India, AIGF has always been committed to fostering a safe, responsible and sustainable digital ecosystem."