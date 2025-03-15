Tamil Nadu's plans to set up Rs 100 crore Chennai Science Centre | All details here

In a bid to promote scientific thinking among students and introduce them to new technological advancements, the state government has announced plans to set up a state-of-the-art Chennai Science Centre in collaboration with the Singapore Science Centre.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the state government at an estimated cost Rs 100 crore, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the budget, highlighted that the centre will feature true-to-life miniature models across various fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It will also include exhibits on space and astronomy.

The facility will be developed with world-class facilities, including a children's science park, modern astronomical telescope installations and digital experience theatres for showcasing deep-sea creatures and planetary movements, science conference halls and greenscapes for visitors.

When asked where the centre will come up, Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran, who later addressed the media, said the details are yet to be finalised and the place where BM Birla Planetarium is located in Kotturpuram may also be considered.

Thennarasu, claiming that basic sciences are the root and foundation of ever-evolving technology, innovation and industrial development, announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the establishment of two basic sciences and mathematics research centres in Chennai and Coimbatore. The project will be done in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

These centres will focus on advanced scientific research through doctoral and post-doctoral programmes under the guidance of eminent scientists, while also fostering a deep scientific temper among students. However, no announcement was made regarding its location or others.