"Prepare as if NEET PG is on June 15 — don’t lose momentum": Expert’s advice amid postponement buzz

With uncertainty surrounding NEET PG 2025, speculation is mounting over whether the exam will be held on its scheduled date, June 15.

To help students navigate this period of uncertainty, Dr Nikita Nanwani, an expert in Radiodiagnosis and faculty member at Prepladder, shared strategic advice on how candidates should approach their preparation. Dr Nanwani, who is also the Founder and CEO of Medsynapse Academy, emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum and avoiding complacency, regardless of whether the exam date changes.

Stay prepared as if the exam is on June 15

Dr Nanwani stressed that students must continue to prepare with the assumption that the exam will be conducted as scheduled.

"The crux is to be prepared as if NEET PG 2025 is happening on June 15. If it gets postponed, use that extra time wisely for revision rather than slipping into complacency. The students who make the best use of this uncertain period are the ones who ultimately excel in the exam," she advised.

The risk of losing momentum

Reflecting on last year’s experience, Dr Nanwani cautioned that students should avoid falling into a slump if the exam is postponed. "Many students lost their momentum when NEET PG was delayed last year, and that’s where they lost the game. Mental preparedness is key. Even if the exam gets postponed, students should have a mindset that ensures they remain consistent in their studies."

Final advice: Focus on consistency

In the face of uncertainty, Dr Nanwani advised students to stick to their preparation schedules and remain adaptable. "Think of each day as a stepping stone. You cannot control the exam date, but you can control your preparation. The most important thing is to stay disciplined and continue working towards your goal, no matter what happens."

As students are still speculating about postponements and delays for NEET PG 2025, experts like Dr Nanwani urge them to remain focused and use this time strategically to refine their revision strategies. Whether the exam happens on June 15 or later, the key to success lies in staying prepared and not allowing uncertainty to derail efforts.