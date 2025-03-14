IIM Bangalore placement season sees RECORD of 650 offers

The outgoing batch (2023-2025) of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), consisting of 595 students, was successfully placed in 176 companies, with over 650 offers, the top business school said in a statement on Wednesday, March 12.

Management consulting emerged as the top choice of students, accounting for 41 per cent of the offers, followed by technology, product management, and investment banking, according to the statement.

Accenture Strategy made the most offers (75), followed by Boston Consulting Group (25), TCS Management Consulting (24), American Express (20), Bain & Company (17), PwC (16), and McKinsey & Company (14), Money Control reports.

“With the largest batch among all IIMs, this placement season witnessed strong participation from both legacy as well as new recruiters, with about 30 percent being first-time recruiters. We also secured 100+ offers in the Lateral Placement Process (for candidates with more than 18 months of work experience), the highest among the top B-schools in India,” the Student Placement Committee said in a statement.

“Despite being a challenging year for the job market around the world, IIM Bangalore conducted the process very efficiently. We are also glad to share that job offers made during the process have set a new benchmark both in terms of the number of offers made and the diversity of roles across sectors,” said Professor Nishant Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore.