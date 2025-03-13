Delhi police filed case against FIIT JEE for abrupt suspension of operations

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has filed a case against the coaching institution FIIT JEE for allegedly failing to offer the services promised to students and abruptly suspending operations in mid-January, an official said today, Thursday, March 13.

The FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, notably its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar, is at the centre of the controversy, with 192 complaints filed against it by students and parents, according to an EOW statement.

"The allegations claimed that the institute engaged in misleading advertisements, exaggerated success claims, and deceptive marketing tactics to attract students and collect substantial course fees," Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram K Porwal said in the statement, according to PTI.

A complaint has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) against FIIT JEE, its Managing Director (MD) Dinesh Kumar Goel, and other officials involved in the misleading activities, according to the statement.

To recall, FIIT JEE has been facing a financial crisis since 2024, with coaching centres across North India, including locations in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar shutting down abruptly.

This was prompted by mass resignations by teachers, who alleged that the company had not been paying them their salaries for months.

As the coaching centres were closed ahead of exams, parents and students filed police complaints against FIIT JEE for abruptly halting operations without prior notice, putting the students’ future in jeopardy and not returning the advance fees they paid.