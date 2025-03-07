USA H-1B visa: New rule by American companies forces Indians to miss out on visa lottery

In a recent move, numerous American corporations made it essential for those on Optional Practical Training (OPT) to work with them for at least a year before sponsoring their H-1B visa.

As a result, many newly graduated Indian graduates with new employment who had hoped to participate in the H-1B visa lottery in March are now unable to do so.

In fact, Indians make up the majority of H-1B visa applicants, accounting for approximately 72 per cent of all lottery applications, reports Times of India.

According to OPT holders, this policy adjustment targeted at identifying individuals who can commit to a longer period of time in the organisation has increased their uncertainties.

This churn in American immigration policies has driven many Indians over the brink.

OPT is typically granted to F1 students to work for one year after completing their education. However, switching jobs to avoid the one-year rule can be difficult.

This lack of clarity is forcing many Indian students to make difficult choices, such as settling for lower pay or delaying their plans for long-term employment in the United States of America.