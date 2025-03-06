Rajasthan: MLA flags Ayushman Bharat discrepancies, RUHS VC appointment in Assembly, cites RTI from UDF

Dr Shikha Meel Barala, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Rajasthan and Indian National Congress (INC) leader raised pertinent issues concerning the state’s healthcare system in the Assembly session today, March 6.

Her address to the Assembly primarily touched upon the lapses in the delivery of national and state healthcare programmes to their beneficiaries.

She cited Right to Information data, obtained by the United Doctors’ Front (UDF) and revealed that the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme have several claims pending.

She also addressed stipend violations in private medical colleges, and the overworking of resident doctors in the state.

In addition, the MLA also raised the issue of the appointment of Dr Pramod Yeole, a pharmacist from Maharashtra as the Vice-Chancellor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur. The appointment was panned by doctors’ associations in the state as Yeole was not a doctor, and therefore, unqualified to head the university.

Reacting to this, Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of UDF took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and expressed his appreciation of Dr Barala.