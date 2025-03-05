Two missing school girl students from Thiruvattar traced in Chennai

Kanniyakumari District police traced the two girls who went missing from the Thiruvattar area in Chennai.

Police sources said that the two girls studying in Class VIII and IX at a government school near Thiruvattar had gone to school last Friday, February 28. But they did not return to their homes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After a hard search, their parents filed missing complaints at Thiruvattar Police. Based on which, the police registered cases. The students were aged 14 and 13 respectively.

To take action, Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Stalin instructed to trace the students immediately. Following which, special teams were formed under the supervision of Thuckalay Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Partheeban.

The special teams verified the footage of more than 100 CCTVs and, traced the girls at Chennai on Monday, March 3.

The sources added that after being produced at the child welfare committee in Chennai, they were taken in a train to Kanniyakumari district, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Investigation was ongoing into why the school students went out of their houses.