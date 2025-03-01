“End of an era”: Internet bids goodbye to Skype; video-calling app to shut down in May 2025

Microsoft recently announced that its video conferencing app Skype will be shutting down on May 5, 2025.
In a tweet posted through the official X account of Skype, the company wrote, “Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available. Over the coming days, you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected to all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype”
As one of the most iconic internet communication tools of the early 2000s, Skype was a staple for long-distance friendships, family calls, and even early remote work setups.
Now, the announcement has sparked an outpouring of nostalgia and sadness among millennials and older Gen Zs, who were there to witness the peak of Skype.
While Microsoft is transitioning users to Teams, many feel that Skype’s shutdown represents the “end of an internet era”.
For many, Skype was more than just a video-calling app — it was a part of growing up. For students studying abroad, it was a lifeline, making it easier to stay connected with family and friends. Long before WhatsApp video calls or FaceTime became common, Skype was one of the first platforms to make video conferencing widely accessible to internet users.
Social media is flooded with posts mourning Skype’s shutdown, as users share nostalgic stories, memes, and throwbacks to their earliest video calls.
Skype launched in 2003, making it a significant part of millennial and older Gen Z online culture. In its prime, it was the go-to platform for international calls, work meetings, and even virtual interviews.
Though its popularity faded over the years, its shutdown has stirred a wave of nostalgia among internet users.