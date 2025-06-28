Uni Raj results 2025: BSc candidates can now check scores online

The University of Rajasthan, commonly referred to as Uni Raj, has officially announced results for a slew of undergraduate (UG) Science courses, as highlighted by Hindustan Times. Students who took part in the BSc examinations this year can now access their scores on the university’s portal, uniraj.ac.in.

The declaration was made on June 24, offering some relief to candidates eager to learn their outcomes. The list of declared results covers BSc Part-II and Part-III, BSc (Honours) Part-II and Part-III, BSc Additional, BSc Home Science Part-II, and BSc Home Science Part-III for the year 2025.

As noted by Hindustan Times, the process to check these results is relatively straightforward. Candidates need to head to the official website, select the results tab on the homepage, and click on the specific exam they appeared for. They will then have to provide their Roll Number along with Date of Birth. Once logged in, their result will be displayed on the screen.

It’s recommended to download and print the document for future use.

To make things simpler, the university has also made a direct link available for downloading the results: https://result.uniraj.ac.in/ .

For any further clarifications, students are encouraged to rely on official updates provided by the University of Rajasthan through its website. This ensures they stay informed on any subsequent notifications or re-evaluation processes.