Flood claims life of a 25-year-old in Balasore; relief operations underway

As relief operations continued in the flood-hit low-lying regions of the Subarnarekha river, the body of a 25-year-old man, reportedly swept away in Baliapal block, was found on Sunday morning, June 22, reported the New Indian Express.

Maheswar Pila of Ikidpal village was identified as the deceased. Sources said he and four others had gone to Jamkunda on Saturday, June 21. He was swept away by strong currents while crossing a submerged bridge over the Subarnarekha river.

Local residents initiated a search operation but failed to locate Maheswar. Subsequently, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) arrived on Sunday, June 22, and recovered his body near a bamboo fence, around one kilometre from Ikidpal village. Baliapal police have registered an unnatural death case and taken the body for postmortem examination.

Low-lying regions in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, and Jaleswar blocks continue to experience waterlogging due to floods caused by the release of water from eight gates of the Galudihi barrage in Jharkhand, leading to the overflow of the Subarnarekha river. As a result, crops, including paddy and vegetables spread over nearly 200 hectares, have suffered significant damage.

The district emergency office reported that around 25,000 people across 67 villages in 19 gram panchayats of the four blocks have been affected.

Balasore Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited the flood-hit regions on the day, accompanied by district officials, and urged for immediate relief distribution. With villages like Bishnupur, Kulhachada, and Talapada cut off due to rising waters, boats and jetties were called upon for service. Villagers were ferried first to Jamkunda Lock and then to Baliapal and nearby towns to access basic supplies.

According to Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash, all required steps have been taken to support those affected by the floods. “To mitigate the risk of waterborne diseases, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department is supplying clean drinking water in all four blocks,” he stated.

In addition, bottled water is being supplied to gram panchayats in Baliapal, such as Asti, Jamkunda, Bishnupur, and Madhupur; and in Bhograi, including Aruhabruti, Kumbhiragadi, Khardipipal, Gabagaon, and Kusuda.

With relief measures underway, additional water tankers have been dispatched to the affected areas, and the RWSS has assured that the piped water supply will remain uninterrupted. Flood victims are also receiving free cooked meals and dry food packages.

Meanwhile, there is a slight improvement in the flood situation as the Subarnarekha river has begun to recede. On the day, the river’s level stood at 9.96 metres, just under the danger mark of 10.36 metres.