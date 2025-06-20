Tony Blair Institute of Global Change to partner for Telangana Rising implementation

The government of Telangana and Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBIGC) on Thursday, June 19, exchanged a letter of intent for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its implementation.

The letter was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TBIGC founder and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in Delhi.

During his meeting with Blair, the chief minister highlighted the key aspects of Telangana Rising vision, including rapid growth from a state GDP of $200 billion to $1 trillion by 2035, and a further threefold increase to $3 trillion by 2047.

"This would be achieved through a plethora of unique strategic and tactical policy interventions, including zoning the state — inside ORR (core urban area, services only), and between ORR and Regional Ring Road area for China+1 manufacturing zone — rapid massive infra projects, including the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Railway, radial roads between RRR and ORR, a dry port, dedicated connectivity between dry port to a sea port in AP, Metro rail expansion in Hyderabad, new airports in Warangal and Adilabad, River Musi Rejuvenation, Bharat Future City (India's most future-ready and planned city), among others," the CM explained.

The chief minister also spoke in detail about key elements of 'Telangana Rising 2047', which would be unveiled publicly on December 9, 2025, marking the Congress government's second anniversary in office.

Revanth also highlighted that priority will be given to social and economic development of various sections like farmers, youth and women, and an overall improvement of human development indicators.

He explained the new concept of microplanning using the lens of core-urban, peri-urban and rural zones.

Blair impressed by Revanth's sui generis vision

Blair appreciated the state government's plan to achieve the entire development agenda through principles of sustainability.

He took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skill University and Young India Sports University.

The former UK PM, who started the TBIGC after stepping down from an active public career with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes, said that he was "enthralled and taken in by the sui generis vision of Revanth Reddy".

Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs K Raghuveer Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Advisor to the Government Jitender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Secretary (Coordination) Gaurav Uppal were present on the occasion.