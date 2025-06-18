UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 admit cards to be released today, exam on June 29

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18.
Once released, candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: psc.uk.gov.in.
The Upper PCS Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025, and will be held in two shifts across 24 cities in 13 districts of Uttarakhand:
General Studies Paper: 10 am to 12 noon
General Aptitude Paper: 2 pm to 4 pm
How to download UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 admit card:
Visit the official website – psc.uk.gov.in
Click on the link for “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 Admit Card”
Log in using your application number and credentials
Download and print the admit card for future reference
Recruitment details
UKPSC had invited applications for 123 vacancies across 24 departments. The post-wise breakup includes:
Deputy Collector (Personnel & Vigilance Department): 3 posts
Superintendent of Police (Home Department): 7 posts
Finance Officer/Treasury Officer (Finance Department): 10 posts
Assistant Director/Audit Officer (Finance Department): 6 posts
Deputy Registrar, Category-2 (Finance Department): 12 posts
Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (Finance Department): 13 posts
State Tax Officer (Finance Department): 17 posts
Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer, Category-1 (Urban Development Department): 7 posts
Works Officer (Panchayati Raj Department): 2 posts
Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer (School Education Department): 15 posts
District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Department): 2 posts
Online applications for these roles were accepted starting May 7, 2025.
UKPSC has also notified that candidates seeking the scribe facility must submit their applications by June 23, 2025. Applications should be sent via post to the commission’s office in Haridwar.