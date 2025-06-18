UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 admit cards to be released today, exam on June 29

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18.

Once released, candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: psc.uk.gov.in.

The Upper PCS Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025, and will be held in two shifts across 24 cities in 13 districts of Uttarakhand:

General Studies Paper: 10 am to 12 noon

General Aptitude Paper: 2 pm to 4 pm

How to download UKPSC Upper PCS 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website – psc.uk.gov.in Click on the link for “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 Admit Card” Log in using your application number and credentials Download and print the admit card for future reference

Recruitment details

UKPSC had invited applications for 123 vacancies across 24 departments. The post-wise breakup includes:

Deputy Collector (Personnel & Vigilance Department): 3 posts

Superintendent of Police (Home Department): 7 posts

Finance Officer/Treasury Officer (Finance Department): 10 posts

Assistant Director/Audit Officer (Finance Department): 6 posts

Deputy Registrar, Category-2 (Finance Department): 12 posts

Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (Finance Department): 13 posts

State Tax Officer (Finance Department): 17 posts

Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer, Category-1 (Urban Development Department): 7 posts

Works Officer (Panchayati Raj Department): 2 posts

Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer (School Education Department): 15 posts

District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Department): 2 posts

Online applications for these roles were accepted starting May 7, 2025.

UKPSC has also notified that candidates seeking the scribe facility must submit their applications by June 23, 2025. Applications should be sent via post to the commission’s office in Haridwar.