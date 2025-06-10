OBJEE 2025 results out; check here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the OJEE 2025 results. Candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 can now check and obtain their results on the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Candidates can view their results by entering their application number and password.

The exam was conducted on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2025, in a computer-based testing (CBT) format. The exam was held in three two-hour sessions. The first shift ran from 8.30 to 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 to 2.30 pm, and the third from 4.30 to 6.30 pm.

Each question, which carried four marks, included four responses (one of which was accurate), and applicants had to choose the most relevant one.

Moreover, each wrong answer costs one mark. In addition, no marks will be awarded or subtracted for questions that are not attempted.

Here's how candidates can access their OBJEE 2025 results:

Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in. On the homepage, click the link to get the OJEE Results 2025. To log in, enter your credentials and click submit. Check the results that are displayed on the screen. Download and print for future reference.

For further information, applicants are advised to visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.