Career crisis: IIT Bombay grad's job offer revoked at the last minute

On June 2, 2025, Prasad Chaure, a final-year mechanical engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, received a shocking email stating that his Business Analyst job offer, secured during the December 2024 campus placement drive at Torus Digital, had been revoked.
The company cited a vague “change in requirements for future business” in a single-line message, offering no further explanation or alternatives.
Chaure took the news to the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, narrating the tale. Having adhered to IIT’s policy of accepting only one offer, Chaure had declined other interviews and halted further job searches, leaving him without a fallback when the offer was abruptly withdrawn.
In the post, Chaure expressed his frustration: “After months of trust, planning, and anticipation, this sudden change was deeply disheartening.”
His story highlights the emotional and professional toll of such reversals, as students who forgo other opportunities are left stranded.
According to the report by Business Today, Chaure’s experience reflects a broader crisis gripping India’s premier institutions. Between 2021 and 2024, placement rates across 22 of the 23 IITs have declined significantly, with IIT Delhi’s placement rate dropping from 87.69% to 61%.
Other institutes, including IIT Madras, report similar trends. The sudden revocation of Chaure’s offer, which included a formalised offer letter, onboarding documents, and a signed declaration against dual employment, might hint at the precarious nature of such campus placements that students depend on for their career launch.
According to reports, this downward trend is attributed to multiple factors, including a global tech slowdown, frozen hiring in the analytics and consulting sectors, and a mismatch between graduates’ skills and market demands.
Companies across industries are scaling back recruitment, delaying start dates, or withdrawing offers entirely, even after months of commitment.