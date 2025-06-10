Career crisis: IIT Bombay grad's job offer revoked at the last minute

On June 2, 2025, Prasad Chaure, a final-year mechanical engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, received a shocking email stating that his Business Analyst job offer, secured during the December 2024 campus placement drive at Torus Digital, had been revoked.

The company cited a vague “change in requirements for future business” in a single-line message, offering no further explanation or alternatives.

Chaure took the news to the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, narrating the tale. Having adhered to IIT’s policy of accepting only one offer, Chaure had declined other interviews and halted further job searches, leaving him without a fallback when the offer was abruptly withdrawn.

In the post, Chaure expressed his frustration: “After months of trust, planning, and anticipation, this sudden change was deeply disheartening.”

His story highlights the emotional and professional toll of such reversals, as students who forgo other opportunities are left stranded.