Tension at Satavahana College as buildings demolished amid land dispute | Explainer

Tension gripped Satavahana Inter and Degree College on Chandra Rajeswara Rao Road in Vijayawada on Friday, June 6, after unidentified persons arrived with bulldozers and earth movers and demolished the college building and other structures on the premises.

The sudden action comes amid an ongoing land dispute involving the college, which was established in 1971 by Sri Durga Malleswara Educational Society and occupies 5.5 acres reportedly registered under the society’s name, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Recently, the issue drew attention after family members of college Principal Vankayalapati Srinivas lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka police, alleging that Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Alapati Rajendra Prasad attempted to abduct Srinivas to forcibly take over the land.

One Boyapati Srinivasa Appa Rao, claiming ownership of the land, had earlier lost a legal battle in a lower court but secured a favourable Supreme Court verdict on June 3.

Following this, Appa Rao allegedly took possession of the property and carried out the demolition without informing college staff or local authorities.

According to staff, Appa Rao arrived early Friday, June 6, began razing buildings, and installed boards asserting his ownership. Locals and college personnel strongly objected, leading to heated arguments.

Police from Suryaraopet arrived on the scene, brought the situation under control, and seized the bulldozers.

Cases were registered against the parties involved.Former college principal Sambi Reddy condemned the demolition, stating that vital documents, student certificates, and furniture were buried under debris.

“Demolishing a functioning college over a civil dispute without notice is unacceptable,” he said.

Student federation leaders staged a protest outside the campus, demanding government intervention to protect students' interests and ensure the continuation of college operations, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

They urged the state to take control of the property and hold those responsible for the destruction accountable.