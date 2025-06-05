NEET-PG 2025: SC to hear plea to reschedule exam on June 6

The Supreme Court will hear the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) plea to reschedule the NEET PG 2025 examination tomorrow, Friday, June 6.

This was confirmed by advocate Satyam Singh, who represented the petitioners from the doctors’ group United Doctors’ Front (UDF) in the earlier matter.

NBEMS has sought an urgent hearing to request that the exam, originally mandated to be held in a single shift on June 15, be pushed to August 3, citing significant logistical hurdles.

In a letter submitted to the apex court on June 4, the board stated that its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), confirmed that holding the exam in a single shift on June 15 is not feasible due to time and infrastructure constraints.

The plea follows the Supreme Court’s May 30 order that NEET PG 2025 be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency. Prior to the order, the exam was planned over two shifts for over 2.42 lakh candidates across 448 centres in 195 cities.

To comply with the revised format, NBEMS would need to undertake a massive logistical reorganisation, including identifying more test centres, reopening the application window for candidates to revise city preferences, reallocating centres, and coordinating with multiple government agencies.

The board stressed that such a scale of operations, comparable to previous years where over 800 centres in more than 260 cities were involved, cannot be executed within the two-week timeframe.