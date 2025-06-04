NEET-PG 2025: Urgent hearing sought in Supreme Court to reschedule exam to August 3

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has sought an urgent hearing before the Supreme Court to request rescheduling of the NEET PG 2025 examination to August 3, citing logistical challenges in conducting the exam in a single shift by June 15 as directed earlier.

In a letter submitted to the apex court on June 4, NBEMS stated that its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has confirmed that conducting the exam in a single shift on June 15 is not feasible due to time constraints and infrastructural limitations. TCS has instead proposed August 3, 2025, as the earliest possible date.

The plea comes in response to the Supreme Court’s May 30 order, which mandated that NEET PG 2025 be held in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness, and allowed NBEMS to seek more time if necessary.

Prior to the directive, the exam was planned over two shifts for 2.42 lakh candidates across 448 centres in 195 cities.

NBEMS has highlighted the massive reorganisation required to comply with the court’s order, including:

Identifying additional test centres

Reopening the application window for candidates to select new exam cities

Fresh allocation of test centres

Coordination with state and central agencies for law and order, cyber security, and power supply

Re-approval for jammer installations and re-training of invigilators and technical staff

The letter emphasised that in previous years, NEET PG was conducted in a single shift, required over 800 test centres across more than 260 cities, a scale that cannot be achieved within two weeks.

Stating that any delay in hearing the application would cause continued hardship, NBEMS has urged the court to list the matter for urgent consideration before the Vacation Bench on June 6.