"Education as a privilege, service as duty: Nadda urges medical graduates to strengthen India's healthcare

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda underscored the transformative power of education in nation-building, stating, "Education is our birthright, but professional education is our privilege."

Nadda was addressing at the 15th Convocation of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) in Belagavi on Tuesday, June 3. He called upon medical graduates to serve the country and contribute meaningfully to India's healthcare revolution, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Nadda emphasised that the responsibility of shaping an empowered and equitable society lies with both policymakers and professionals.

"India now boasts world-class institutions like AIIMS. We are advancing in indigenous research, early disease detection, prevention, and rehabilitation. The mission of building a healthy nation begins with you," he said.

Nadda urged medical professionals to adopt a holistic approach to healthcare by integrating Allopathy with Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

"Indian medical science has long embraced comprehensive healing. Offering Ayurveda alongside Allopathy as a degree is under consideration. Students should be motivated to explore these paths," he said.

Highlighting the dramatic progress in India's medical education and infrastructure, Nadda noted the establishment of 1.75 lakh Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres and the addition of 319 new medical colleges in the last decade, bringing the total to 706 colleges. He pointed out a 130% increase in MBBS and PG seats, expanding access to medical education nationwide.

He also called for greater adoption of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in the medical field, encouraging students to pursue continuous learning and innovation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted the Ayushman Bharat initiative as the world's largest health insurance programme. He praised the rise in medical institutions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and reaffirmed the government's commitment to making healthcare affordable through Janaushadhi Kendras.

"With a youth population of over 600 million, India must tap into its demographic potential by expanding educational access. By doing so, we are ensuring that even those from economically weaker sections can aspire to become doctors. The allocation of medical seats today is both transparent and inclusive," Joshi said.