RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 released: CBT 1 begins June 5, here’s how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) 2025 examinations.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now check and download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Exam dates and key details

The CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test) for RRB NTPC 2025 will be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. This first stage of the exam will consist of 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes, as per a report by the Hindutan Times.

The question paper will be divided as follows:

General Awareness – 40 questions

Mathematics – 30 questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 30 questions

Each question carries 1 mark, and there is negative marking, 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Admit card release schedule

According to the official notification, admit cards will be available for download four days prior to the candidate’s exam date.Additionally, the Exam City & Date intimation link and Travel Pass for SC/ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) candidates will be activated 10 days before the exam.

Vacancy details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, including:

8,113 graduate-level posts

3,445 undergraduate-level posts





Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will proceed to:

CBT 2

Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable)

Document Verification and Medical Examination





How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025:

1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB

2. Click on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

3. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and password/date of birth)

4. View and download your admit card

5. Take a printout for the exam day