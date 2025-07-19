"Employee morale will likely suffer": Viral Coldplay concert moment triggers HR crisis at Astronomer

A viral moment at a Coldplay concert has caused a major issue for tech start-up Astronomer. During the concert, the "kiss cam" captured CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot in an intimate moment, reported News18.



They quickly separated, with Byron moving out of view and Cabot turning away, as Coldplay’s Chris Martin remarked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."



According to News18, the clip spread rapidly online, gaining millions of views and sparking backlash, especially on Byron’s LinkedIn page, where users questioned his behaviour, noting he is reportedly married.



Company response and leadership changes

Astronomer’s board responded with a statement: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."



On Friday, July 18, 2025, the company placed Byron on leave and launched a formal investigation. Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy was named interim CEO to manage the situation.



Impact on company culture and reputation

The incident has raised concerns about employee trust and the dynamics of the workplace.

Public relations expert Jennifer Vickery, CEO of National Strategies Public Relations, stated, “Trust has been broken, and employee morale will likely suffer. The company’s public reputation has been damaged, and clients and investors may begin to question the company’s stability."



She also noted that “severe consequences for the company’s culture, reputation, and financial stability," will happen, especially after Astronomer’s recent $93 million Series D funding round.



Legal and HR concerns

Legal experts emphasised the need for an independent investigation. William E Grob, a partner at Ogletree Deakins, said, “To have it performed in-house could carry an inherent pall of suspicion and mistrust."

He added, “HR is the trusted conduit between senior leadership and the rank and file. If that trusted relationship is compromised by the appearance of favouritism toward one side or the other, the efficacy of the position is damaged and likely irretrievable."



Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. At the time, Byron praised her for her “exceptional leadership" and “deep expertise" in talent management.

Cabot had said, “It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energised in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here."