AI & Banking: Goldman Sachs introduces AI coders signalling a shift

Goldman Sachs is revolutionising its workforce by deploying Devin, an AI software engineer developed by London-based start-up Cognition, reported The Times of India.



Described as an employee who "never sleeps, never takes breaks, and never asks for a raise," Devin will initially number in the hundreds, with plans to scale to thousands.

Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti told CNBC that Devin will function "like our employee who's going to start doing stuff on the behalf of our developers."



Boosting productivity in banking

With 12,000 human developers currently employed, Goldman Sachs expects Devin to significantly enhance productivity, potentially tripling or quadrupling output compared to previous AI tools.



The AI coder focuses on routine tasks, such as updating legacy code, which human engineers often find tedious.



Impact on the job market

The adoption of AI coders raises concerns for aspiring engineers. Bloomberg Intelligence warned in January 2025 that banks could cut up to 2,00,000 jobs globally over the next three to five years due to AI automation.



Entry-level roles, such as traditional analyst positions, may shrink as routine coding and research tasks are increasingly handled by AI systems like Devin.



Vision for a hybrid workforce

Despite the shift, Marco Argenti envisions a collaborative future, stating, "It’s really about people and AIs working side by side."

He explained to CNBC, "Engineers are going to be expected to have the ability to really describe problems in a coherent way and turn it into prompts." Roles requiring specialised expertise, client relationships, and critical decision-making are expected to remain human-driven.



The introduction of AI coders like Devin marks the beginning of a new era on Wall Street, where automation is reshaping traditional roles.

While routine tasks are increasingly automated, human engineers will need to adapt by focusing on problem-solving and working alongside AI systems.