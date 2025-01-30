UKPSC RO/ARO mains 2023 result declared; 735 candidates shortlisted for next stage

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Exam 2023. This was stated in a report by The Scroll.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website ukpsc.net.in.



A total of 735 candidates have successfully cleared the Mains exam and are now eligible to appear for the Computer Basic Knowledge Test and Typing Test, which is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025.

The UKPSC RO/ARO Mains examination was conducted on October 26 and 27, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 137 vacancies in various departments.



Below are the steps to download UKPSC RO/ARO Mains Result 2023



1. Visit the official UKPSC website at psc.uk.gov.in.

2. After landing on the homepage, click on the RO/ARO Mains Result 2023 link.

3. The result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

4. Next, check your roll number and download the result.

5. Take a printout for future reference.



Candidates who qualify for the next stage must prepare for the Computer Knowledge Test and Typing Test, as it is a crucial step in the selection process.



Direct link to download RO/ARO Mains Result 2023: psc.uk.gov.in.