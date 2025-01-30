Ashoka University adjusts security protocols in response to student protests

In response to ongoing student protests against new security protocols, Ashoka University has introduced interim measures addressing student concerns while maintaining its stance on campus safety.

The university administration, in a communique issued on Tuesday, January 29, outlined modifications to existing security procedures and committed to increased student representation in future decision-making processes.

The protests were sparked by the implementation of baggage scanners and metal detectors at campus entry points.

Students argued that these measures violated their privacy and accused the administration of treating them as “suspects in their own university.”

Key changes

According to the new guidelines, students will be required to put all their large bags — including suitcases, rucksacks, and duffel bags — through scanners only on designated move-in days at the start of each semester.

On other days, smaller personal items such as wallets and purses will not be subject to routine scanning. Additionally, students who do not carry any items requiring scanning can now enter and exit through Gate 1 without security checks.

Addressing a major student demand, the administration announced the formation of a committee to ensure democratic student participation in future security policy decisions. This move aims to bridge the communication gap between students and university officials, a key point of contention in recent protests.

The university emphasised that student input would be considered from the initial stages of any new policy formulation.

The administration also assured students that no disciplinary action would be taken against those who participated in the protests, particularly those who staged demonstrations at the campus gates on January 23.

In addition to security-related modifications, the university reiterated its commitment to maintaining a substance-free and alcohol-free campus.