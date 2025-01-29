Mahakumbh: GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 Prayagraj exam centres shifted to Lucknow

In light of the Mahakumbh celebrations, the exam centre for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 scheduled for February 1 and 2, 2025, and the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2025 examination on February 2, 2025, in Prayagraj, have been relocated to Lucknow on the same dates. This was stated in a press release shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.



The decision was officially announced by IIT Roorkee (GATE organising institute) and IIT Delhi (JAM organising institute) after multiple candidates raised concerns about travel difficulties owing to the expected large congregation of devotees in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.



A joint statement from the institutes read, “Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1st and 2nd February 2025 for GATE and 2nd February 2025 for JAM, respectively).”



Below are the updated exam centre details for candidates who were initially allotted Prayagraj centres:



GATE 2025 centre changes



Old Centre (Prayagraj) New - Centre (Lucknow) Address



Old address: 5033 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur

New address: 5051 AP Computer IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, 226020



Old Address: 5034 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College

New address: 5052 BDR Info Solutions LLP 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, 226017



Old address: 5035 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac

New address: 5053 Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No 2, Husariya, Khargapur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, 226010



Old address: 5036 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2

New address: 5054 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, 226031



Old address: 5037 Gyanoday Technical Institute

New address: 5055 SINCO LEARNING CENTER, Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, 226020



JAM 2025 centre changes



Old Centre (Prayagraj) to New Centre (Lucknow) address



Old address: 513 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur

New address: 513 AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, 226020



Old address: 514 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College

New address: 514 BDR Info Solutions LLP, 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, 226017



Old address: 515 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac

New address: 515 Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No 2, Husariya, Kharagpur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, 226010



Old address: 516 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2

New address: 516 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, 226031



Candidates must download newly issued admit cards reflecting the updated Lucknow exam centres from the respective portals:



- GATE 2025: https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login

- JAM 2025: https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login



Candidates must verify that their new exam centre details appear correctly on the updated admit cards. Additionally, as mentioned on the admit card, they must carry the same photo ID uploaded during their online application process for identity verification at the centre.