FMGs protest at Andhra Pradesh Medical Council over internship policy

The Foreign Medical Student Wing (FMSW) of the All India Medical Student Association (AIMSA) held a protest in front of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council on Tuesday, January 28, demanding solutions to the challenges faced by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Bhaskar Dhalli, State President of AIMSA-FMSW, claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council is enforcing a two-year internship requirement for FMGs who completed their medical education online during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite already finishing the mandatory one-year internship.

Students pointed out that this policy is exclusive to Andhra Pradesh, as FMGs in other states receive their degree certificates upon completing the standard one-year internship.

The protesters urged the government to intervene and ensure uniform regulations across the country.

Later, they handed over their representation to the Assistant Registrar, and he assured to resolve their issue after consulting the National Medical Council, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news

Tension prevailed at a private pharmacy college at Kishanpura of Hanamkonda district when student union members, and relatives of a second-year BPharmacy student, who died by suicide in the college hostel room, staged a protest on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sai Chandrika, a resident of Huzurabad in Karimnagar district.