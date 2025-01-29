Doctor watches reels as woman dies six feet away from him, then slaps her son

A 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack at Mainpuri district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly while the doctor on duty ignored her condition and remained engrossed in his phone. The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggered widespread outrage after the footage showed the doctor sitting at his desk, looking at his mobile screen, as nurses attempted to assist the patient.

According to The Times of India, Pravesh Kumari was brought to the emergency ward around noon on Tuesday, January 28. Her family pleaded with Dr Adarsh Sanger to attend to her, but he reportedly delegated the task to a nurse and compounder. Despite their distress, he continued watching reels and dismissed their concerns, treating her case as minor.

Kumari's son, Guru Sharan Singh, recalled their desperation as they tried to revive her by rubbing her arms and feet, unsure of what else to do. After 15 minutes, her condition deteriorated further, and she began bleeding from the mouth.

At this point, when Singh protested, the doctor allegedly slapped him, escalating the situation into chaos. The police were called in to restore order.

As reported by The Times of India, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Madan Lal confirmed that an investigation is underway. He assured that strict action would be taken if negligence was established, with higher authorities already informed of the incident.