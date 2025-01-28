Pune crime: Class X student allegedly hires friend to assault and kill classmate after teacher's complaint

In a shocking incident from Pune, a Class X student allegedly plotted to harm a female classmate after she reported his behaviour to a teacher, stated a report by Free Press Journal.

According to police reports, the boy offered his friend Rs 2,000 to assault and kill the girl. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Authorities stated that the boy harboured resentment against the girl after she complained about him to a teacher. Reportedly, the accused approached his friend, asking him to execute the horrifying plan. The friend, however, backed out and later alerted others about the scheme.

The girl, whose intervention potentially saved her from harm, became aware of the plot, and her family promptly approached the police.

"We are investigating the sequence of events and will take strict action based on the findings," said a police official involved in the case.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of students and the importance of monitoring their behaviour.

Experts emphasise the need for open communication between parents, teachers, and students to prevent such incidents.

This case highlights the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures to ensure student safety and foster a supportive environment in schools.