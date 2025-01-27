VCs Call for Inclusive Educational Spaces at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian education, two prominent academicians—Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice-Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, and Prof Basuthkar J Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH)—came together to discuss inclusivity in education. Their engaging session, chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, marked the 13th edition of The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, held on 27 January.



Speaking during a session on "A Campus for Everyone: Making Higher Education Inclusive", Prof Rao emphasised the importance of campuses as spaces for dialogue and dissent. “The past is behind us, but we are moving forward,” he said, underscoring the need for universities to actively engage with students. “The university will always engage with them, listen to their concerns, and address their issues within the existing framework.”





Inclusivity in Women’s Education

While education is considered a fundamental right for everyone, are Indian campuses truly embracing inclusivity? Dr Chakradeo reflected on the inclusivity of Indian campuses, particularly in the context of women’s education. Leading SNDT Women’s University, founded 109 years ago in 1916 by Maharishi Dhondo Keshav Karve, she reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women from all social strata. She reflected on the ongoing debate about whether a percentage of the seats should be reserved for women.

“SNDT has not alienated, but created a platform for every woman,” she said, referencing the university’s motto, Sanskrita Stree Parashakti—“an enlightened woman is the source of infinite strength.”



She emphasised that when it comes to inclusivity, the university has been reaching out to women from different strata of society, which has been possible due to the changing landscape of Indian education and the inception of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Chakradeo further highlighted a recent initiative by SNDT Women’s University, where a new campus has been established in the tribal district of Chandrapur, Maharashtra. The university is offering short-term courses to women, empowering them to become self-sufficient and preparing them to work in technical roles across various companies locally, elevating their lives.





Embracing Policy Reforms

Pivoting the conversation, both the speakers highlighted the fact that the newer policies in the field of education are making it possible for students to further engage in various models of learning. The UoH can create a nurturing environment for several first-generation learners by making education a “liberating process”. Rao stressed that this can only be achieved through a healthy exchange of ideas, which is possible when spaces are explored and new opportunities arise, allowing students to fully grasp and embrace these concepts.



While both speakers praised the NEP, Rao underlined the deficiencies within the system that need correction. “We have not yet generated the infrastructure to have the best quality education in the country. India is excellent but only excellent in patches [sic],” said the UoH VC.



He criticized the disproportionate focus on premier institutions like IITs, NITs, and central universities, which he argued leaves other institutes neglected. “School infrastructure is moth-eaten. The clock is ticking, and need is imminent. This is the way to make Bharat Viksit,” said Rao.