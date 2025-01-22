UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2025 notification to be released today, January 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 today, January 22, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Once published, candidates can download the notification from UPSC's official website: https://upsc.gov.in. As per the revised UPSC annual calendar for 2025, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled for May 25, 2025.



Candidates interested in appearing for the exam must submit their applications before the deadline, February 11, 2025.



The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination comprises two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers designed to serve as a screening test. Note that the marks secured in this examination are not included in determining the final order of merit for successful candidates proceeding to the Main Examination.



Steps to download UPSC CSE prelims 2025 notification

1. Visit the official website at https://upsc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage and click on the link for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification.

3. A new page will open with a link to the notification. Click on it.

4. The notification PDF will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the PDF. It is advised to keep a printed copy for reference.



UPSC CSE exam 2025: Application fee details

In 2024, candidates ((except Female/SC (Schedule Caste)/ST (Schedule Tribe) /PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates who were exempted) were required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The fee could be paid via cash at any State Bank of India branch, Net Banking, UPI, or through credit/debit cards. A similar fee structure is expected for 2025.



