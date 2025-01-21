President Donald Trump's first day in office. Here is the list of changes newly introduced

Upon taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump swiftly signed multiple executive orders to fulfil campaign promises and set priorities for his administration.



Key executive orders signed

Trump’s first day in office saw the signing of several impactful orders, which included:



- Halting 78 Biden-era executive actions: This action suspended various policies implemented by the previous administration.



- Regulatory freeze: The freeze halted bureaucrats from issuing new regulations until the Trump administration took full control.



- Federal hiring freeze: This freeze applied to all federal hiring, except for the military and a few essential roles.



- Mandating In-person work: Federal workers were required to return to full-time in-person work.



- Addressing cost of living: A directive was issued for all government departments and agencies to focus on addressing the rising cost of living.



- Free speech restoration: An order aimed at restoring free speech, preventing censorship, and ending the "weaponisation of government."



Notable actions and orders

- Pardons for Capitol rioters: Trump signed an executive order pardoning about 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, as well as commuting sentences for 14 others.



- TikTok ban: Trump delayed the ban on TikTok by 75 days while national security negotiations continued.



- Tariff review: Trump directed a review of tariffs and trade relations, hinting at imposing tariffs up to 25% on Mexico and Canada by February 1.



- Border emergency declaration: Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and authorised the deployment of troops to address what he termed a "disastrous invasion."



Immigration and National security orders

- Deportations and birthright citizenship: Trump ordered a crackdown on criminal “aliens” and sought to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-permanent residents. This policy faces legal challenges as birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the US Constitution.



- Asylum and refugee restrictions: The president suspended refugee resettlement for six months and aimed to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy.



- Death penalty for illegal immigrants: The Department of Justice was instructed to pursue the death penalty for illegal immigrants who harm Americans.



Policy shifts on climate, health, and gender

- Paris agreement withdrawal: Trump initiated the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and expanded US energy production by reversing climate-related policies.



- WHO withdrawal: Trump signed an order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).



- Gender policy: The administration officially recognised only two sexes, male and female, in all federal regulations and documents.



Additional executive actions

- Death penalty expansion: Trump directed the attorney general to ensure states have access to lethal injection drugs for executions.



- Vaccine objectors reinstatement: The president pledged to reinstate military members expelled for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, with back pay.



- Creation of external revenue service: Trump announced the establishment of an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs, aiming to increase revenue for the US Treasury.



Economic and energy policies

- Inflation emergency: Trump ordered agencies to take actions to reduce inflation, focusing on housing and healthcare and eliminating energy policies that drive up costs.



- Offshore drilling: Trump called for expanded offshore drilling and the refilling of the US strategic petroleum reserve to full capacity.



On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in a ceremony held indoors at the US Capitol due to the extreme cold. He became the second president in US history to serve non-consecutive terms and the first convicted felon to hold the office.