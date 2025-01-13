UGC-NET admit card 2025 released: Download for January 15 and 16 exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled on January 15 and 16, 2025, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.



Alternatively, the direct link to download the UGC-NET Admit Card 2025 is provided below.



The UGC NET December 2024 cycle exams are being conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16, 2025, across multiple centres in India. The exams will cover a total of 85 subjects. Admit cards are being released in phases, and hall tickets for the January 15 and 16 exams are now available.



How to download UGC NET admit card 2025

Follow these steps to access your UGC NET admit card:



1. Visit the official website: Open ugcnet.nta.ac.in to begin the process.

2. Click on the admit card link*: Look for the link labelled "Download Admit Card" or "Admit Card for UGC NET 2024" on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your login credentials: Use your application number and date of birth to log in.

4. Complete the captcha: Carefully enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

5. Submit your details: Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

6. Download and print: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout.



Verify your details

Double-check all the information on the admit card, including your name, exam centre, date, and time. In case of any discrepancies, promptly contact the authorised department for corrections.