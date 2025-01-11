Madhya Pradesh DIG’s advice on “ojaswi” babies sparks debate as video goes viral

A video of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Savita Sohane advising teenage students on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has gone viral, as stated in a report by PTI.

The advice, including avoiding conception on full moon nights, was part of a lecture delivered to Class X and XII students at a private school in Shahdol on October 4. The event was conducted under the state government's Mai Hoon Abhimanyu awareness programme aimed at promoting respect for the girl child.



In the video, Sohane, who is unmarried, is heard saying, "You will bring forth new childhood (new generation) on Earth. How are you going to go about it? For that, you need to plan. Note this first point — don't conceive on Purnima. Bow down before the Sun and do salutation by offering water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offspring."



When contacted, Sohane explained that her advice stems from her interest in scriptures and spiritual teachings. "What I spoke was based on the information I have come across in my pursuit for spiritual bliss," she said. She also clarified that the lecture, over an hour long, was focused on creating a safe environment for girls and fostering respect for them.



Sohane emphasised that only a snippet of her talk was shared online, missing its broader context. "Before joining the police service 31 years ago, I was a lecturer at a government inter-college in Sagar district for four years," she added, reiterating her intent to guide students meaningfully.