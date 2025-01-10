School boy electrocuted near Sholinganallur

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he reportedly came in contact with an overhead power cable when he climbed atop a tanker lorry to check the water level. The Semmencherry police said that the boy, S Hariharan was a Class XI student at a school in Kovilambakkam. His father runs a water tanker agency, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday evening, Hariharan accompanied one of the drivers of his father's company to supply water to Kumaran Nagar near Sholinganallur. As the water was being supplied to a house there, the driver asked Hariharan to check the water level in the tanker.

When Hariharan climbed atop and opened the lid, he came in contact with the live wire. He collapsed and fell. He was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead. A case has been registered.

Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with US-based Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), during the AI and Data Science Summit 2025 organised by VIT in Chennai. The MoUs were signed by VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan and Rochester Institute of Technology senior VP (Academic Affairs) Prabu David, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The MoUs intend to promote and encourage educational exchanges and interaction between the two institutions. It will facilitate the development of two collaborative centres of excellence in AI and data science at the VIT campuses in Vellore and Chennai.