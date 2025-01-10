Delhi: Class XII student arrested for sending bomb threats via emails to 23 schools

A Class XII student in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly sending bomb threats via emails to several schools, according to a report by ANI.

The student, who admitted to sending similar threats in the past, is believed to be behind the last 23 such emails received by various educational institutions in the city, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, January 8, multiple schools in the national capital, including Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International, received bomb threats. The emails claimed that explosives had been planted on the school premises, causing alarm among staff and students.

The threats were described as containing warnings of “massive and highly dangerous explosives” on the premises.

One of the emails, which police have shared with the media, read, “Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan.”

The message also indicated that the sender was familiar with the school’s exam schedule and the movement of students.

The email detailed how, during exam time, students not involved in the tests would be outside or roaming the premises, unaware of the explosives purportedly planted in key locations within the school, ANI added.

Authorities are actively investigating the matter, noting that these threats resemble previous hoax bomb threats made to schools in Delhi. The student’s motives and methods are still under scrutiny, as the police continue to piece together his actions.