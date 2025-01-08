Telangana: Job vacancies in Gurukul Schools announced; here are the details

The Telangana Social Welfare Department has stated that applications for 65 IT (Information Technology) Instructors and two Public Relations Officer (PRO) vacancies in its Gurukul institutions will be accepted until January 10.

Candidates looking for IT Instructor roles must have finished a computer course in BTech (Bachelor of Technology), MTech (Master of Technology), or MCA (Master of Computer Applications), reports Siasat. Those applying for PRO positions must have a degree in journalism and at least 10 years of experience.

Applications must be submitted by 4 pm on Friday, January 10 to the Telangana Social Welfare Department's Gurukul Schools headquarters at Masab Tank, Deshodharaka Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the Telangana High Court has also started a major recruiting drive to fill 1,673 vacancies in various positions. The application process will begin on January 8, and interested applicants can submit their applications until January 31.

This recruitment drive intends to strengthen the workforce in both the Telangana High Court and the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service.

The vacant positions are grouped into three categories: 1,277 non-technical positions, 184 technical positions, and 212 roles in the Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service.

The vacant positions include Computer Operators, Assistants, Court Masters, Stenographer Grade III, Junior Assistants, and a variety of secretarial positions such as Typists and Copyists.

Applications for these positions are accepted on the website of the Telangana High Court, tshc.gov.in.