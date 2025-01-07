Months after RG Kar incident, junior doctor raped in Gwalior

A 25-year-old junior doctor was allegedly raped by a colleague in an abandoned hostel at a government-run medical institution in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, January 5 and the accused, who is also 25, was later apprehended, police said yesterday, Monday, January 5, PTI reports.

According to City Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon, the victim was supposed to appear for an exam and was residing in the Gajraraja Medical College girls' hostel.

The accused, a junior doctor who studied with the victim, invited her to meet at an old boys' hostel that is now abandoned, he claimed.

When the victim arrived at the vacant facility, the accused threatened and raped her, according to the City Superintendent.

The victim then filed a complaint at Kampu police station, and the accused was apprehended and charged under the relevant legal provisions, according to the police.

Police stated that the incident was being investigated further.

The incident occurred months after a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was brutally raped and murdered by a civic volunteer in Kolkata in August 2024.