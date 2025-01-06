JAC releases Class VIII and IX exam timetable for 2025

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the timetable for Class VIII and IX exams, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh. According to the schedule, Class VIII exams will commence on January 28, while Class IX exams are set to begin on January 29.

Both exams will be conducted in two shifts: The first shift will take place from 9.45 am to 1 pm, and the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates can access and download the complete date sheet from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The admit cards for Class IX exams will also be available on the same portal.



For the Class VIII exams, the Department of School Examination and Literacy in Jharkhand will use OMR sheets. The exams will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 50 marks per subject, while an internal school-level evaluation will contribute an additional 100 marks.

The detailed exam schedule will include subject-specific timings, exam dates, and other essential guidelines. Candidates are advised to carefully review these details and ensure they carry their admit cards to the examination centre to avoid any inconvenience.



JAC class IX exam timetable

First Shift (9.45 am to 1.00 pm) January 28, 2025

For Paper I: Hindi, English, and additional language subjects

Paper 1: (9.45 am to 1.00 pm) January 29, 2025

Hindi A, Hindi B, English

Second Shift (2.00 pm to 5.15 pm) January 29, 2025

Paper 2: Maths, Science

January 29, 2025

Paper 3: (9.45 am to 1.00 pm) January 30, 2025

Social Science, Other Languages

Students must stay updated on any changes and ensure they adhere to the exam schedule. JAC has advised all candidates to prepare thoroughly and follow the provided guidelines to have a smooth examination experience.