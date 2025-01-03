Revamping NEET: The expert panel that could reshape India’s examination system. How? Member Prof BJ Rao details

In a landmark development that could redefine the examination framework of India’s most sought-after entrance test, the Central Government, on January 2, informed the Supreme Court of its decision to adopt the recommendations of a seven-member expert panel.

Led by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan, the panel was tasked with reviewing the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) operations after a tumultuous year for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and a member of the expert committee in an exclusive interview shed light on the meticulous work undertaken by the panel, the challenges it confronted, and the transformative vision it envisions for the future of high-stakes examinations in India.

Inside the panel’s deliberations

“The first step was to understand the system holistically,” Prof Rao shared, describing how the panel studied every facet of the NTA’s operations, from its structural framework to vendor management and exam logistics.

The process was exhaustive, involving 30 to 35 full-day sittings where stakeholders ranging from students, parents, and teachers to state bureaucracies, intelligence agencies, and educationists were consulted. “We received feedback from around 30,000 individuals through direct interactions and online portals,” he explained, emphasising the consultative nature of the process.

The committee also worked closely with intelligence agencies and state education departments to map vulnerabilities and identify “leak points.”

This painstaking approach, Prof Rao said, was essential to arriving at recommendations that addressed systemic weaknesses while also being forward-looking.

Learning from the world: A global perspective

Among the committee’s recommendations is fostering international collaboration.

Prof Rao elaborated on this unique aspect, explaining how India could learn from global practices and potentially emerge as a leader in examination management.

“Countries like the USA and China, with its massive Gaokao system which is China's national college entrance examination, have robust models. We should not only adopt best practices but also aim to share our expertise with developing nations once our system stabilises,” he remarked.

He added that India, with its cost-effective solutions and resource pool, has the potential to become a global player in conducting standardised tests, provided the recommendations are implemented effectively.

Addressing mental health: A game-changing proposal

A key area of focus for the panel was mental health: An often overlooked aspect of high-stakes examinations. Prof Rao highlighted the intense stress faced by students navigating NEET-UG, describing it as a “life-and-death” scenario for many.

“The process of the examination itself should not be stressful,” he asserted.

To this end, the committee recommended video tutorials to help students familiarise themselves with the examination format and standardising exam centres across the country.

“The system should feel familiar and predictable, much like how a McDonald’s or an SBI branch follows a consistent layout. Students should know exactly what to expect,” he said.

The panel also proposed holding multiple sessions of exams annually to reduce the pressure of a single high-stakes attempt. “Examinations should be a focused and fair test of knowledge, not a nerve-wracking ordeal,” Prof Rao stated, emphasising the importance of making the process as stress-free as possible.

Checks and balances: Ensuring accountability

Implementation, Prof Rao acknowledged, remains a perennial challenge in India’s education system. When asked how the recommendations would avoid the pitfalls of previous reforms, he emphasised the importance of accountability.

The committee suggested strengthening the NTA’s governing board and establishing a robust monitoring system to ensure adherence to the recommendations.

“We’ve defined clear roles and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all stakeholders. If followed, this chain of responsibility should ensure progress,” he said.

The timeline for implementation, he added, is critical. “We’ve included specific timelines in the report, and the ministry has shown keen interest in executing the recommendations.”

A New Chapter for NEET

Reflecting on the controversies that plagued NEET-UG 2024, including security breaches and logistical lapses, Prof Rao expressed optimism about the future. “If the recommendations are implemented sincerely, the issues that tarnished NEET-UG this year should not recur,” he said with confidence.

The committee’s work, however, goes beyond fixing immediate problems. Its vision, as Prof Rao described, is to create a system that not only upholds the integrity of exams like NEET but also sets a benchmark for fairness, transparency, and student welfare.