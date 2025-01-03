From masala dosa to missed meetings: The ultimate Bengaluru “purity test”

From the quintessential “Had masala dosa at CTR (Central Tiffin Room)” to the painfully relatable “Missed a meeting because of traffic,” the test takes users on a nostalgia-filled ride through the city’s quirks.

Other items, such as “Pivoted your startup twice” or “Paid six months’ rent as advance,” highlight Bengaluru’s techie-driven culture and its infamous housing struggles.

The brains behind the test, Adithya Krishna, is a full-stack developer with experience working at top tech firms like Red Hat. He’s also contributed to open-source projects and earned recognition as a Google Summer of Code alum. With this checklist, however, he’s donned a more creative hat — crafting a lighthearted yet nostalgic ode to Bengaluru life.

This online test invites residents to check off everything they’ve experienced, from investor meetings at UB City to working late nights at Third Wave Coffee. With every tick, users get closer to discovering their "purity score."

For Bengaluru's techies and residents, this test is a snapshot of the city's blend of innovation, tradition, and quirks, and a reminder of why people fall in love with this chaotic yet charming city.