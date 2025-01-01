IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 results released! Here's how you can calculate your scores

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced today, Wednesday, January 1, the mains and interview results for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3 recruitment exams, according to The Indian Express.



Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their IBPS RRB Common Recruitment Process (CRP) XIII 2024 result on the official website at ibps.in



How to check IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 results

To check and download the IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 result, follow these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.



Step 2: Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth (in DD-MM-YY format).



Step 3: The scorecard will be displayed, and candidates can download it for reference.



IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 scoring procedure

IBPS has outlined the procedure used to calculate the scores for the online main exams in the CRP for recruitment of officers (scale I, II, III) and office assistants (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The process is as follows:



Step 1: Correct answer calculation: The number of correctly answered questions in each objective test is considered for calculating the score, after adjusting for penalties due to incorrect answers.



Step 2: Final score: The final scores in each test are rounded off to two decimal points.



Step 3: Cut-off application: Cut-offs are applied to the scores obtained in individual tests.



Step 4: Total Weighted Score (TWS): The Total Weighted Score is calculated by applying the following formula:



Total Weighted Score = (Reasoning × 1.25) + (Computer Knowledge × 0.50) + (General Awareness × 1.00) + (English/Hindi Language × 1.00) + (Numerical Ability × 1.25).