IIT Roorkee expected to release GATE 2025 answer key soon; response sheet to follow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 soon, as reported by Free Press Journal. The documents will be available on the official GATE website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in . However, the exact date and time of release are yet to be confirmed.

Candidates will be able to review their responses by comparing their answer sheets with the provisional answer key. This will allow them to estimate their marks before the final result is declared. Additionally, as highlighted by Free Press Journal, IIT Roorkee will offer candidates the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting relevant supporting evidence.

Once all objections have been reviewed, the institute will release the final answer key along with the results.

How to download the response sheet and answer key:

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on the GATE 2025 answer key link Log in using the required credentials Download the response sheet and answer key for future reference

Exam details and marking scheme:

GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, held in two sessions: a morning session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Each test paper comprised 65 questions totaling 100 marks.

Out of these, the General Aptitude (GA) section carries 15 marks while 85 marks are allotted to subject-specific sections. In most papers, Engineering Mathematics is worth 13 marks, except in the XE paper where the mandatory XE-A component is worth 15 marks.