CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card released: Steps to download and key exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 session.

Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from csirnet.nta.ac.in, as reported by Telegraph India.

To access the admit card, candidates need to:

Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card’ link

Enter login credentials (application number and date of birth)

Submit details and download the admit card

The admit card contains important details such as the exam centre, date, and time. Candidates should carefully check for errors — any discrepancies must be reported to NTA immediately.

According to Telegraph India, the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination will take place on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted across multiple shifts and will cover six subjects.

CSIR UGC NET is held twice a year for candidates aspiring to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in science-related fields. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof on the exam day.

For further updates, all candidates are advised to check the official website.