Rajasthan Governor’s advice to female students: “Slap misbehavers with slippers”

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has urged female students to stand up against harassment, saying they should respond to misbehaviour with immediate action. Speaking at an event in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, he advised students to 'slap or hit' anyone who misbehaves, emphasising the need for courage and self-defence.

The governor made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for the second phase of construction at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Haldina. As reported by IANS, he said, “Female students must stand up against misconduct. If someone misbehaves, slap them or hit them with slippers. Don’t hesitate, have the courage to act.”

Expressing concern over bystanders who fail to intervene, he criticised the trend of recording incidents instead of helping. “I see many videos where people record incidents instead of helping. It is shameful when a female is harassed, and instead of intervening, people take out their phones. Drop the mobile, run, and catch the culprit by the collar. Don’t wait for the police, by the time they arrive, a crime may already be committed. This mentality must change,” IANS reports.

Bagde also addressed the evolving education landscape, stressing that a degree alone is no longer sufficient. “There was a time when degrees were scarce and jobs were plentiful. Now, the competition is tough for everyone – whether with or without reservations. Intellectual ability is what truly matters,” he remarked.

The new infrastructure at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University includes faculty and staff residences, a playground, a digital library, and other essential facilities. With an investment of Rs 61 crore, the initiative aims to strengthen educational and research opportunities.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, District Collector Artika Shukla, and Vice-Chancellor Sheelsindhu Pandey.