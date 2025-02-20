Madras HC refuses to allow SMRIST student with low attendance to take exams

The Madras High Court (HC) has refused to order a private educational institution to allow an undergraduate student with a low attendance rate to attend examinations, stating such a relief would amount to mocking other students who regularly attended classes.

The student, who was studying BCom (second year) at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, moved to the HC, praying for a direction to allow him to take the examinations and also attend classes in the 2024-2025 academic year. A single judge had dismissed his petition. Subsequently, he filed an appeal.

Dismissing his appeal petition recently, a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and C Kumarappan observed that it has repeatedly been held that in academic matters the court will not interfere but leaves it to the wisdom of academicians, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, a student should have at least 75% attendance to become eligible for writing the examinations and if a student does not meet the requirement, the only result could be that he cannot appear for examinations, the bench said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It further noted that even if 10% attendance is provided through condonation, the petitioner would have 67%, which is still 8% short of the requirement.

Concurring with the counsel for the university, the bench said, "If this court chooses to sympathise with such students, it will only be misplaced sympathy and it would amount to mocking the students who attended classes regularly."

Saying that the bench does not find any infirmity in the single judge's order, it dismissed the petition. However, it said if the student is willing to re-do the course by paying the required fee, the university has to take him back on its rolls, according to the report by The New Indian Express.